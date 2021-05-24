FIBA launches program for Pacific

Basketball Fiji is expected to benefit from an initiative by the sport’s governing body, FIBA.

This is after FIBA a launched a female internship program for Pacific nations.

Former national rep and Basektball Fiji Chief Operations Officer Laisiasa Puamau says they will have a candidate.

Today the national federation has called for expressions of interest from our women in basketball for this great opportunity.

The first part of the program will run at the end of this year, and aims to provide professional development opportunities through online courses, mentoring and workshops.

Applicants will also relocate to Australia, where they will work on developing a basketball-related project for their national federation back home.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand FIBA Oceania Executive Director, David Crocker, says they hope to see a growth in female players that will eventually lead their country in some capacity.

Applicants must be over 18 years of age, and will be nominated by their respective national federations.