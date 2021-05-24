Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert|MOH re-visits quarantine protocols|Over 900 businesses given approvals to operate|Operation launched to assist street dwellers|MoH considers vaccinating children|EFL donates hand sanitizers|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|Police enforce protection measures in Labasa Town|Three new COVID infections recorded in North|COVID response team deployed to Kadavu|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|
Full Coverage

Basketball

FIBA launches program for Pacific

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 4:33 pm
[Source: FIBA]

Basketball Fiji is expected to benefit from an initiative by the sport’s governing body, FIBA.

This is after FIBA a launched a female internship program for Pacific nations.

Former national rep and Basektball Fiji Chief Operations Officer Laisiasa Puamau says they will have a candidate.

Article continues after advertisement

Today the national federation has called for expressions of interest from our women in basketball for this great opportunity.

The first part of the program will run at the end of this year, and aims to provide professional development opportunities through online courses, mentoring and workshops.

Applicants will also relocate to Australia, where they will work on developing a basketball-related project for their national federation back home.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand FIBA Oceania Executive Director, David Crocker, says they hope to see a growth in female players that will eventually lead their country in some capacity.

Applicants must be over 18 years of age, and will be nominated by their respective national federations.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.