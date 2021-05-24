Female Internship Program spot up for grabs

Basketball Fiji is offering a Female Internship Program to young female basketball player as an opportunity to grow its reach on women’s development.

Federation Chief Operations Officer, Lai Puamau says the successful applicant will be part of an online training program before travelling to Australia to work on a basketball-related project.

Puamau says they want to continue to encourage and empower young female basketball players whether it be in administration or on the court.

Article continues after advertisement

“The candidate has to be above 18 years and is a person that has been or is from the national federation and will help support the federation in growing our programs here in Fiji”.

Meanwhile, the Fiji basketball team is awaiting confirmation on their participation at the Asia Women’s Cup.

Fiji qualified for the competition which has now been postponed due to the pandemic.

Puamau says they will now focus more on women development as they await decision from the international body.