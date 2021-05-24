Dokonivalu hopes to continue family legacy

Jordan Dokonivalu is ready to continue his family’s basketball legacy.

His late dad Solomoni Dokonivalu was a former national rep and was among some of the pioneers of the Raiwaqa Basketball Players Association, and also won silver at the 1975 Pacific Games.

Dokonivalu turned to basketball two years ago after his dad’s passing, hoping to one day don the national jumper.

Jordan’s Father Solomoni Dokonivalu.

He says the ball is now in his court to make his family proud.

“This is on me now, the Dokonivalu name in Basketball. So I have to carry it and keep on going.”

The 22-year-old is part of the Spowart Basketball team at the Raiwaqa Interlane Easter Tournament that is currently underway at the Eds Court.



Dokonivalu says the competition has reached another level this year.

“We have to have a lot of competition in order to go further. I’m thankful for this competition, the Raiwaqa Basketball Players Association has put on for the lanes. So all national reps are distributed in various lanes where they live.”

The Interlane finals will be held later this week.