Basketball

DeRozan score three pointer in late Chicago comeback

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 2, 2022 6:24 am

DeMar DeRozan scored a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 win at the Indiana Pacers.

DeRozan top-scored for the Bulls with 28 points, while Coby White added 24 and Nikola Vucevic made his fourth straight double-double in a game in which the lead changed hands 12 times.

Victory extended the Eastern Conference leaders’ winning run to six games.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pacers, who had six players missing through Covid-19 protocols, have now lost three in a row.

LeBron James scored 43 points and added 14 rebounds the day after his 37th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 139-106 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers.

