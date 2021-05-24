DeRozan score three pointer in late Chicago comeback

DeMar DeRozan scored a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 win at the Indiana Pacers.

DeRozan top-scored for the Bulls with 28 points, while Coby White added 24 and Nikola Vucevic made his fourth straight double-double in a game in which the lead changed hands 12 times.

Victory extended the Eastern Conference leaders’ winning run to six games.

The Pacers, who had six players missing through Covid-19 protocols, have now lost three in a row.

LeBron James scored 43 points and added 14 rebounds the day after his 37th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 139-106 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers.