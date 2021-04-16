Home

Basketball

Curry extends scoring streak

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:25 am

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak in the NBA.

Curry hit 49 points as his side beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96

It was the 11th game in a row the 33-year-old has scored 30 points or more.

Article continues after advertisement

Curry’s total included 10 three-pointers – five of them in the final quarter – against the Eastern Conference leaders.

It is the 21st time in his career he has hit 10 or more three-pointers in a single game and leaves him as the favorite for this season’s NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Coach Steve Kerr described Curry as just amazing to watch.

[Source: BBC Sport]

