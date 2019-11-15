Busy six months for Basketball Fiji

Basketball Fiji has a tight schedule for the next half of the year as plans are in place to have national teams back on the court once restrictions are lifted.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Laisiasa Puamau says all local tournaments has been suspended to align with the directive from the Government.

Puamau adds they have a number of tournaments lined-up for the remainder of the year.

“We have an international event for the under-18, it’s a qualifying event for the world cup. The under 15 Oceania qualifiers will be held in Papua New Guinea in the month of December. The women’s team that finished with the silver medal at last year’s Pacific Games, they have a qualifying event somewhere in Asia in 2021.”

In light of the pandemic, Basketball Fiji has organized a Bula Hoops From Home, to help children from the age of 9-14 stay active while at home.