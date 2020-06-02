Home

Bula Hoops Program a success

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 4, 2020 12:10 pm
[Source: Basketball Fiji]

Basketball Fiji’s ‘Bula Hoops’ online program has been quite successful since it was introduced during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The program has been set up to help Fijians get engaged in the sport from the comfort of their homes.

Basketball Fiji Volunteer Co-coordinator William Peters says they have received a positive feedback from the public.

“We do this to help kids learn the game of Basketball and enjoy their first experience of the sport. I think from an online initiative this would be a good idea because it will help the kids keep engaged and also teach them some new skills as well that they can practice at home especially seeing the situation that we are facing worldwide.”

Plans to have similar programs for different age groups is also in the pipeline.

Bula Hoops From Home Session 10. To win a basketball, click share and you will go in the draw to win 1 of 10 basketballs

Posted by Basketball Fiji on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

 

