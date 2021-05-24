Bucks beat Phoenix Suns to win first NBA title for 50 years

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA title for 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks’ 4-2 series win was sealed in front of a 20,000 crowd as 65,000 celebrated outside the Fiserv Forum.

They are only the fifth team to win the best-of-seven finals series after losing their first two matches.

“I’m happy I was able to do it with this team for Milwaukee,” said Antetokounmpo.

The Suns were seeking a first NBA crown in their 53-year history, having also lost NBA Finals series in 1976 and 1993.

However, they were unable to contain Antetokounmpo, who became only the seventh player to register 50 points in a Finals game.

It was also the third game in the series in which the 26-year-old has managed at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo matches the feat of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon by collecting a regular season MVP, NBA Finals MVP and NBA defensive player of the year awards.

“I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me. I want to thank my team-mates for playing hard with me,” Antetokounmpo said.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer described the Greek forward as “a special human being”.

“I’ve learned so much from him. He’s a special leader,” he said.

“These players are champions every day. They’ve embraced getting better every day.”

Budenholzer was only four years old when NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks to their only previous NBA tile in 1971, when some of the current players’ parents had not been born.