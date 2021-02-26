Browning Bombers out to impress in inter-lane competition

Raiwaqa Basketball Players Association will be using its interlane competition as a platform to select potential players to join the national squad.

One of the teams that will be out to prove themselves during the 10-day tournament is the Browning Bombers.

Made up of youth leaving in the Raiwaqa area, the team plans to take the sport to another level this year.

Former national rep and Browning Bombers advisor Metuisela Mucunabitu says it is good see the sport being revived through competitions like the RBPA tournament.

“This inter-lane competition has brought it to another level. We have seen that there is a lot of skills with in our youngsters and Raiwaqa is in good hands when it comes to the sport of Basketball.”

The final of the RBPA interlane competition will end on Saturday with the final teams still yet to be confirmed.

So far in the Men’s division Singh Lane Jazz, Police and Davui Magics are the current favorites.