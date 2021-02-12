Breakers: 'We're much better than that'

The Breakers concede they are struggling.

The four-time champions remain rooted to the bottom of the ladder after slumping to their fourth defeat from five games.

Their latest setback was a 84-74 loss to the Sydney Kings in Sydney, after relinquishing a five point lead in the final quarter.

The league is still planning to proceed with the NBL Cup in Melbourne, starting on Saturday, 20 February, but will continue to monitor the situation in Victoria.