Basketball officials impressed with turnout

The positive turnout at the Kam Pacific Basketball Championship has really impressed officials.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Laisiasa Puamau, says they are really encouraged and excited with the possibility of organizing more events throughout the year as borders are still closed.

He says moving forward, the main aim is to develop young talent before any international tournament opens up.

Puamau adds the tournament has received great response from clubs.

“The aim of the event was to start off our new year on a positive note, obviously it’s the school holidays we wanted to engage youths in particular secondary school students and we though why not do it during the school holidays where they can occupy themselves doing something that they love”

Twenty-seven teams are battling it out at Basketball Fiji’s first tournament of the year at Yat Sen Secondary School hall and Vodafone Arena in Suva.