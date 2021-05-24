Basketball Fiji welcomes framework

Basketball Fiji is excited to continue its season soon after the launch of the Resumption of Sports and Recreation activities framework.

Since the second wave of the pandemic hit earlier this year, the federation had to forego tournaments.

Federation Chief Operating Officer, Lai Puamau says they will continue to ensure proper guidelines are followed.

“It’s important that we’re able to work together and run an event in accordance to the government’s health guidelines and measures”.

Puamau says, as reminded by the sports commission they will take responsibility once the green light is given.

“The programs and competitions that we’re hoping to run once things get back to normal will all be dependent on our guidelines on the safe return to the sport of basketball”.

NSO’s will be required to revisit these standards and provide assurance to Fiji National Sports Commission, Fiji Sports Council and Ministry of Youth and Sports, that they have reviewed the same and have met all prerequisite after this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three levels are play safe stage, open up stage and Good to go level where full sporting activities will resume.