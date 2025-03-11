Basketball Fiji partners with Vodafone

Basketball Fiji has secured a timely partnership with a leading telecommunications company, ahead of the much anticipated Fiji Cup competition that starts on Thursday.

Vodafone will be the major sponsors for the tournament which will feature the top eight teams for men and women across the country.

Basketball Fiji interim chief operating officer William Peters thanked Vodafone for coming on board as sponsors, and is promising fans an exciting three-day tournament as the best teams in the country come together to compete for the prestigious National Club Title.

“My sincere gratitude and thanks as well to Vodafone Fiji, for their extended partnership into our high performance competition. The Fiji Cup is one of the premier event that Basketball Fiji hosts each year, and I know teams are excited to compete this Thursday”

Peters also mentions that the tournament will help national selectors gauge the performance of players in preparation for the Pacific Mini Games in June.

The tournament will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from Thursday to Saturday.

