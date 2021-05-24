Home

Basketball

Basketball Fiji makes changes to calendar

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 11, 2021 4:57 pm

Due to the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year, Basketball Fiji has had to make some changes to its 2021 calendar.

A few tournaments planned in the pipeline had to be postponed or suspended.

After the launch of the Return to Sports framework, Federation Chief Operations Officer Lai Puamau says they will be reviewing their plans on the sporting calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Basically we’ll be looking at programs or activities and competitions that we believe we can deliver in accordance to our return to basketball protocols”

Prior to resumption, all NSO’s including Basketball Fiji will need to have agreed protocols in place within their sport, these include monitoring of sick athletes, hygiene, and social distancing measures.

The framework consists of three levels with tight measures and restrictions.

The three levels, play safe stage, open upstage and Good to go level where full sporting activities will resume.

 

