Basketball Fiji in need of more officials

There is a need for more basketball officials in the country and the parent body is working hard in ensuring this.

Basketball Fiji held a referees course for officials around the country as a refresher before the anticipated Basketball Fiji Cup.

Today, Basketball Fiji is officially starting its tournament after a lapse of two years due to COVID-19.

Workshop facilitator, Debbie Kierss from FIBA says upskilling game officials is a priority.

“Probably would say more numbers, it’d be nice to have more people who would like to officiate, I think there’s lots of people that want to play but I think everyone prefers to play and it be nice to have more officials, like to see some more girls officiating as well but there’s a good range of people here so I’d be good to have more numbers”

Kierss says the federation hasn’t held any competitions for a while, so a refresher course was necessary.

Basketball Fiji is hosting a three-day tournament featuring top teams from around the country at the Vodafone Arena with the finals on Saturday.