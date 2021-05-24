Basketball Fiji hopeful of Asia Women’s Cup participation

The Fiji basketball team is awaiting confirmation on their participation at the Asia Women’s Cup.

Fiji qualified for the competition which has now been postponed due to the pandemic.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operations Officer, Laisiasa Puamau says they will now focus more on women development as they await decision from the international body.

“At this stage we are waiting on our international body on how soon this event will be held. However in our calendar, one of the focus for us is women in sports, women in basketball and in running more camps”.

Puamau says the federation will utilize the waiting time to develop more talent in the women’s division.

The FIBA Asia Women’s Cup is a qualifier to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which is expected to be held in September next year.