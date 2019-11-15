Basketball Fiji focus on grassroot development

Basketball Fiji focuses on development as international competitions still postponed.

It has set its focus on grassroots development for this year.

As there are still uncertainties on when international competitions will begin, the federation has started the year with a basketball tournament for secondary school students.

The Kam Pacific Secondary Students Basketball Championship which starts tomorrow will feature 27 teams.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau says the competition is part of their development pathway.

“We hope to expand on our bula hoops program but for now we are focused on our providing opportunity for secondary school students who are on school holidays”.

Puamau says there will be more than 300 students participating in the four day event.

The basketball championship will begin tomorrow at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall and the Vodafone Area in Suva.