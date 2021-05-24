Ball and Murray in NBA All-Star Game

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray were named to the NBA All-Star Game.

The two comes in as injury replacements for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The league also announced that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as a reserve, will replace Durant as a starter.

Article continues after advertisement

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 20th in Cleveland, USA.

This is the first All-Star selection for Ball who was last year’s Rookie of the Year.

The 20-year-old becomes the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history.