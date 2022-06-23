Baseball history for Sorovakatini’s

[Source: Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball/Facebook]

It’s a family affair for Tavo Sorovakatini and his two sons Marnoah and Murphy who are all part of Team Fiji’s baseball side at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

Marnoah and Murphy formed the ‘sibling battery’ in Fiji Baseball history in their 13-0 win against Solomon Islands yesterday.

According to Fiji Baseball, 17-year-old Marnoah who is featuring in his first international pitched to his older brother, who catches for him the entire game.

He pitched five innings while striking out nine batters, six of them consecutively and walked one batter.

The brothers started playing baseball through their dad Tavo who has been representing Fiji since the 2003 Pacific Games in Suva.



Fiji Baseball will play Northern Marianas in the playoffs today as they hunt for a medal.

Meanwhile, Fiji is expected to win more medals today with some athletes featuring in the finals of their respective events.

Iosefo Rakesa will take part in the men’s javelin ambulant final, Malakai Kaiwalu in the high jump with Francis Kaiyava.

Yeshnil Karan and Avikash Lal will be running in the men’s 5000m final while Samuela Railoa is set for 400m final.

Our men’s team is the favorite to win gold in the 4x100m relay final later today.