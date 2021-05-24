Barrier draw conducted for Melbourne Cup

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 8:20 am
[Source: racenet.com]

The barrier draw has been conducted and now the 2021 Melbourne Cup is all set to roll on Tuesday.

Melbourne Cup favorite Incentivise has eased out from $2.30 to $2.50 in betting after drawing barrier 16 for Tuesday’s race.

Overcoming a wide barrier is not anything new for Incentivise, having jumped from barrier 18 to win the Caulfield Cup.

Spanish Mission who was only confirmed to race yesterday drew barrier 14 while contender Twilight Payment drew gate 2.

Very Elegant was fourth in the line of betting and was also only locked in as a starter on Saturday afternoon but has drawn in 19 in a disastrous result.

Great House has received another boost having drawn gate number seven.

The Melbourne Cup race will be held on Tuesday.

Source: Fox Sports

