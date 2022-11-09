Ballu appointed Chef de Mission

World Archery Fiji General Secretary Ajay Ballu

World Archery Fiji General Secretary Ajay Ballu will lead Team Fiji to next year’s Pacific Games.

Ballu has been appointed by Team Fiji executive board as Chef de Mission to the Games where 530 athletes and officials are expected to represent the country across 24 sports in 14 days in Honiara, the Solomon Islands.

His first Chef de Mission role was during the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan earlier this year and Ballu says he’s ready for the challenge.

“I would like to thank the executive board of FASANOC for having and trust in me that I can do this job. It is not easy, I can tell you that and as Lorraine said to come from an athlete to this position, the struggle is there but you’ll have the good and bad.”

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar says Ballu has the attributions for the role and is a good example for athletes in terms of the pathway to getting up to bigger opportunities.

He was also a General Manager for Team Fiji is various games.

The Pacific Games will be held in December next year.