Sports

Bala thanks sporting organizations

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 4:35 pm
Sports Minister Parveen Bala.

Sportsmen and sportswomen in the country will be back bigger and stronger.

This is the view of Sports Minister Parveen Bala.

Bala made the comments in Parliament today during his contribution to the Covid-19 response budget debate.

The Sports Minister acknowledged the sporting federations for being submissive to the government’s directives.

“I urge all Fijians to remain mobile and moving for health and wellness within the regulations in place at the same Mr Speaker Sir I thank all the sporting organizations that have postponed contact sports and events that will generate mass crowds and I know all of you will come out bigger and stronger for this experience as we move Fiji forward as a sporting nation”.

Local sporting bodies have either postponed or cancelled their events in light of the Covid-19 pandemic with Fiji having five confirmed cases so far.

