Bainimarama honors youths

The young people of Fiji are making the country a household name across the globe.

These are the sentiments of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the official opening of the rebranded HFC Bank Stadium.

Bainimarama says Fiji is a young country and it is the youth who are helping move Fiji forward.

“From our Olympic medalist, Fii Airways Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s team to our Super Womens champ the Fijiana Drua and our Fijian Kulas to the Fiji Pearls, our simmers, footballers, weightlifters, and cricketers and more. Young Fijians are making their mark as some of the best athletes in the world”

Bainimarama adds, Fiji continues to produce world class athletes and the government is committed to investing more in young people through sports.

He says with facilities like the national stadium, Fiji will be able to host international tournaments which is a huge source of revenue to the country.

The Prime Minister congratulated HFC Bank for contributing into the growth of sports in the country.