Badminton, squash and bowling given green-light

Another three non-contact sports have been given the green-light to hold friendly matches.

These includes; Badminton, Squash and Bowling.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says further consultation and in accordance with the Hon. Prime Minister’s directive, these non-contact sports are now given permission.

Article continues after advertisement

However, given that most of these sports are played at their respective clubs, operators are warned that their bars must remain closed.

The number of non-contact sports now permitted have moved up to six with Volleyball, tennis and golf initially allowed on Saturday.

Restrictions on holding competitions and tournaments are still in place and friendly matches to have numbers below 20.