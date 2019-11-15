Badminton program increases participation in Fiji

The impact of ‘Shuttle Time’ program has made a huge difference in the sport of badminton in Fiji.

In 2012 Badminton World Federation introduced Shuttle Time to the world which is a school’s badminton programme supporting the principle that children should lead a healthy and active life, both in and out of school.

BWF’s goal is to make badminton one of the worlds’ most popular and accessible school sports.

According to national rep Danielle Whiteside, the program has not only increased the participation numbers in the country but has encouraged other sports to take up similar ideas.

In addition, a group of Shuttle Time teachers from the north, west and central areas of Fiji initiated a ‘Backyard Badminton Campaign’.

Whiteside says this was to ensure that during the COVID-19 lockdown, children remain active; families were encouraged to have fun and the backyard campaign was a platform to create unity and reduce stress during this difficult time.

Whiteside who won team gold at last year’s Samoa Pacific Games says the biggest lesson she has learnt from working with Shuttle Time is ‘breaking barriers/stigmas in our communities.

She says the program is for everyone, whether you have disabilities or not, it is the perfect tool to empower and create awareness and put a smile on everyone’s face.