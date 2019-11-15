Badminton Fiji to map out future plans

Badminton Fiji is taking baby steps towards getting the sport back on the ground running after been given the green-light to resume with training and friendly matches.

Tournaments Vice-President Andra Whiteside says the committee will need to map out ways to carry the sport forward amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Whiteside says there are various scenarios needed to be discussed in regards to the resumption of training and friendly matches.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our committee will get together and see exactly what under the current condition, what we can do and how we can take measures to safely make sure that everyone abide by the rule and the conditions.”

Whiteside adds proper planning will be vital in getting younger athletes back into the courts and at the same time making sure all precautionary measure are followed.