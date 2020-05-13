Badminton Fiji to lay strict guidelines

While Badminton Fiji is still in planning phase on how to carry the sport forward, Tournaments Vice-President Andra Whiteside reiterated it’s vital that all COVID-19 safety precautionary measures must be followed.

This as most players are looking to get back on the court to continue their daily training routine.

Whiteside says while they’re eager to get the players engaged again, the committee will need to lay some strict guidelines for everyone involved in the sport to observe.

“We’ll have to make sure that there is some distancing of course and other primary rules. Making sure that there are less than 20 people per gathering.”

Whiteside looking into the immediate future, players are urged to use their own training material and gears.

Badminton felt the COVID-19 pinch in the last two months with a number of local tournaments postponed.

The federation will await restrictions to be lifted before staging competitions and tournaments.