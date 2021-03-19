Badminton Fiji to host inaugural club championship

Badminton Fiji plans to have its first national club competition by the end of this year.

Official Andra Whiteside says there are currently three active clubs.

Whiteside hopes the national competition can revive inactive clubs and generate more interest.

She says numbers are bound to change with the increased interest already shown by players outside the urban areas.

“From that we are expecting to have a lot more competitions between players and also encouraging those from other parts of the country other than the urban centers so we are looking forward to that.”

Apart from this, Whiteside says they are also looking at hosting their Junior Nationals.

“We are planning on hosting a Junior National Tournament and we are expected to host that in the school break of term one and we hope that we can also set up a development training camp just before that tournament to generate a bit more interest.”

Whiteside says their major focus is increasing participation in the sport at all levels.