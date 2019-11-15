Badminton eyes World Junior Champs

Junior badminton players are urged to keep themselves active and engaged during this period.

Badminton Fiji was to hold a number of local competitions from February to this month, but had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament organizer Andra Whiteside says despite this, players should not be distracted as they have a greater task at hand.

“We have the World Junior Championship that is expected to be held in Auckland, New Zealand. We’ll see whether it will continue or not but in the meantime we’re still preparing for that and eyeing that for our junior players.”

Whiteside says the association will soon map out a training program for the players to follow.

The World Junior Championship is expected to be held in September at Auckland, New Zealand.