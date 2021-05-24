Backlash over marriage question in Olympian's interview

A Chinese state media interview with an Olympic gold medallist asking when she would get married and have children has sparked backlash online.

The CCTV segment with Gong Lijiao, who won the women’s shot put final on Sunday, also described her as a “manly woman”.

Netizens have criticised the interview calling it sexist and narrow-minded.

They discussed it online with the hashtag: “Is marriage the only thing that can be talked about women?”

The questions have led many to object to what they see as ingrained expectations of Chinese women as well as outdated ideals of beauty and femininity.

The clip, filmed on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics, begins with a female CCTV journalist telling the camera that Gong “gave me the impression that she is a manly woman, until one breakthrough moment”.