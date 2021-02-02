Back-up plan for Table Tennis

Although Olympian Sally Yee’s withdrawal from vying for a spot for the Tokyo Olympics is unfortunate, the Fiji Table Tennis is confident of its other athlete’s qualification.

Yee had earlier this year pulled out from preparations due to personal reasons.

President Narendra Lal says they have yet to receive word on qualifying events that their athletes can take part in.

Lal says the qualification tournaments will most likely be held overseas which is a challenge but despite that, the federation is determined to send its athletes over.

Grace Yee, Carolyn Yee and Vicky Wu are top contenders for the Olympic spot.