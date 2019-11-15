Back to normal training for Team Fiji Bowlers

It’s back to normality for Team Fiji Bowlers as they head back to the greens for training after almost two months of lockdown.

Local bowling sensation Litia Tikoisuva says the bowlers have been engaged in shadow bowling since March and are excited to be able to return to the greens to practice rolls.

“We are actually excited as well to go back because we hadn’t faced similar situations before, to be told to stop in order to contain the spread of the virus but we are actually happy and glad.”

While the bowlers will be making their return, certain procedures will also be needed to be taken to avoid any risk of spreading the virus.

With this a maximum of 16 bowlers will be allowed on the greens with two people on each rings.

Along with this, bowlers will be required to constantly disinfect their bowls as per their playing standard.