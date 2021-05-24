Home

Sports

Back-to-back chess wins in Global League

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 12:09 pm

Fiji’s Online Chess team has registered a back-to-back win against Surbiton Juniors Chess Club and Rooty Hill Chess Club in Season 3 of the Global Chess League.

Led by Avinesh Nadan, the team has put Fiji in the Top 50 among 145 Amateur Chess Teams from around the world.

The team which consists of Nadan, Manoj Kumar, Rudr Prasad, and Tanvi Prasad held UK-based Surbiton Juniors Chess Club to a 1-all draw.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s other players fought back with Ronald Terubea defeating Rohan McCauley 2-0, Prashil Prakash winning against Joshua Seet 2-0, and Goru Arvind beating Mika Colombi 2-0.

The trio of wins allowed Fiji to beat Surbiton Juniors Chess Club (UK) 10-6.

Rooty Hill Chess Club also had a strong start against Fiji where Nadan drew with Seth Peramunetilleke 1-1, Manoj Kumar was held off by Anup Kumar Siva Sankaran 1-1, and Goru Arvind had a draw with Parthiv Prithvi 1-1

Fiji Chess General Secretary Goru Arvind says they were able to try out some of the new talents in the team against international players.

He adds the League has been a platform for local chess players to compete against players from a lot of countries.

Fiji’s Online Chess Team will face a menacing team from Hawaii in their next Global League match in December 2021.

