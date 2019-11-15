Baber wants to see the boys put under pressure of Skipper

The National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has set a plan in place for the squad now that the HSBC Sevens series has been cancelled.

By letting the current players in the national squad play in the Skipper Cup or any local competition will put pressure on them.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says players will be put in a position to compete with other local players.

“My desire is to obviously see those boys put under the pressure of Skipper and against the rest of the talent that obviously operates here in Fiji. And then ultimately as well see them play in some 7s tournament against some of those players who are playing just 7s in Fiji or playing Skipper.”

Players like Alasio Naduva, Terio Tamani, Meli Derenalagi and Livai Ikanoda have been part of the Suva Rugby team for the Skipper Cup set to start on July 25th.