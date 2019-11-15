Baber praises team’s performance after Sydney 7s

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team coach Gareth Baber has praised the team for the performance after winning the Sydney 7’s tournament.

The side who arrived into the country last night after a superb outing over the weekend, were greeted with family and friends at the Nadi International Airport.

However, Baber believes the side will need to be more consistent during the series.

“As you saw we got a bit of luck on the way which all teams need but we played some good rugby and its good to see we backing those performances levels as we have talked about getting in sport which you don’t quite get that which even the best teams and best players do that but we got it this weekend but our jobs now is to ensure we continue that.”

With the side currently at 5th spot on 53 points, a big effort will be required of the players during training as they prepare for the next leg.