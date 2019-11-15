Baber maps out plan for 2020 Olympics

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach has begun planning for the 2020 Olympic Games.

But first, the Welshman will have to tackle the 2019/2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

In light of COVID-19 outbreak, the Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Paris 7s legs had been postponed to September, living Baber to re-look at a new plan heading into the Olympics next year.

“We’ve made changes on what was our system and plans going into the Olympics this year now it’s pushed back by one year which gives us 16 months to go into to it. And you change your plans according to that, we looking at sort of beginning in September as the first of those tournaments that we are going to be playing”

Baber says this will ensure that the players are where they need to be when the season starts while at the same time thanking them for doing their personal training sessions at home.