Baber identifies a number of areas that needs improvement

With the Sydney 7s tournament now history for the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team, coach Gareth Baber has identified a number of areas the side will need to work on before the next leg.

Barber says that he was not particularly happy with the team’s discipline during the semifinal and final which saw Alasio Naduva and Josua Vakurunabili shown yellow cards.

However, coach Baber says it’s an area that could be easily fixed which they will be working on during preparations.

“Yeah we lost a little bit of discipline semifinal and final which is disappointing because we have been so good in the past couple of weeks but that’s something we will keep working on and I know that we have been hammered for that as well but that’s not from no lack of effort its just a little be of inaccuracy but the boys went out there and did their job.”

The players will be back in camp tomorrow to prepare for the Los Angeles tournament on the 29th of this month.