Baber confirms interest in some overseas based players

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the overseas based players he’s interested in.

With the Olympic Games just months away, Baber has confirmed having a chat with some overseas players.

Some of the overseas based players who featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics were Leone Nakarawa, Josua Tuisova and Semi Kunatani.

In 2018 Baber brought in Semi Radradra for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Baber says nothing has been finalized at the moment.

“I can confirm I’ve spoken to some clubs yes, I’m not going to disclose that at this point obviously there will to be a lot of excitement and interests around those players and there’s nothing confirmed at the moment”.

The national 7s extended squad will continue their training camp this week as they step up preparations for the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand in two weeks’ time.