Baber confident in selection

The Fiji 7s men’s team head coach Gareth Baber is confident in the players he has handpicked for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Baber, yesterday released the names of the players who make up a formidable side which is a mixture of young and experienced players.

Out of the 12 players, 10 have had experience in the World 7s Series.

Baber says while the younger players have showed top performance at the Oceania 7s, it is still crucial to have an experienced side.

“Without having had the backup of the World Series is particularly important that we have that level of experience and understanding of players that have been there before and have played in finals and have won tournaments and won series”

Fiji is pooled with Great Britain, Canada and Japan.