Babasiga Lions aims to stay on top

Labasa football is looking forward to another successful football season.

This were the words of striker Antonia Tuivuna after the Babasiga Lions were awarded Team of the Year during the Fiji Football Awards.

Tuivuna says given such recognition, will be an added boost for the players in this football season.

“We have to keep up the momentum, pick up and go on so that we can stay on top.”

Labasa is the defending title holder of the Champions vs Chmapions, Inter-District Championship and Battle of the Giants.

Meanwhile in this week’s Vodafone Premier League round, Ba will finally get to play their match.

The Men in Black will take on Lautoka on Wednesday at 7pm in Churchill Park.