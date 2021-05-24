Ba Women ready to take on Labasa

Although Ba Women’s Football is confidently aware of their domination in the Women’s Super League, they will not let their guard down when they prepare to face rivals Labasa.

The side has an unbeaten record in the competition after completing the first round of games.

As they await Labasa Womens team to avail themselves for the next round, coach Charlene Lockington says they expect a tougher competition from them.

“Labasa is always in the final with Ba, we look forward to meet them, theyre always tough and its good to have tough competition”

Last Sunday they thrashed Rewa 4-0 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In round six this weekend Suva will play Nadroga at 1pm while Rewa will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa on Saturday.

In the Digicel Premier League, Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Nadroga and Rewa/ Lautoka on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.