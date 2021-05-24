Home

Football

Ba will not be complacent against Nadroga

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 9, 2021 5:10 am

The Ba Football side will not be letting their guards down this weekend following a 3-nil win over Nadi on Sunday.

They take on Nadroga who drew 2 all with defending DPL champions Suva over the weekend.

President Rynal Kumar says while they are happy with an emphatic victory over Nadi, there are still a few areas that will need to be tweaked.

“Every game you play is different so we can’t go on the past results so we will be prepared for Nadroga and they will come out firing.”

Men in Black youngster Nabil Begg has also been praised for his performance scoring a goal and putting on a show with his dribbling skills.

Kumar says Begg has a bright future ahead of him.

The side will now re-group and analyze their game with Nadi and work on improving.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

 

