Ba will be better given some time together: Lal

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 28, 2020 5:08 am

The Ba football side has identified the areas they’ll have to fine tune before meeting Rewa in the first round of Vodafone Premier League this weekend.

After going down 2-1 to Labasa in the Champions versus Champions series on Sunday, Ba Assistant Coach Shalen Lal says they can do better.

Lal adds with former All Whites Coach Ricki Herbert coming to take over the coaching role, the Men In Black will certainly be a different team with more time together.

‘We lack combination but then this boys this was the second game they played together, with time given and the training program that will be set by our Head Coach coming in we would say a lot of difference would be there in the team’

Former All Whites coach Herbert will lead Ba in the OFC Champions League and he will officially start on the 10th of next month.

Meanwhile, In the VPL this Saturday, Suva meets Labasa at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Other games sees, Rewa playing Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday and on the same day, Lautoka hosts Nasinu, while Navua and Nadi clash in Pacific Harbour. All these games will be played at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.

 

 

