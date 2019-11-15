Ba upsets Nadroga

The Ba football women’s team have fulfilled their word of reaching the finals in this season Women’s Inter-District championship.

Captain Harriet Railala assured the Ba fans during the launch of the championship that the side will meet Labasa again in the final this year.

While this promise has been fulfilled with a 3-nil win over Nadroga, the hope of claiming the title still stands.

Ba led 1-nil at the breather.

The side netted two more goals in the second half to secure a place in the final.

Ba will meet Labasa in the finals tomorrow at 12.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This will also be a curtain raiser match for the Vodafone Premier League clash between Lautoka and Suva at 3pm .