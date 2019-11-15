Home

Ba to play second VPL match

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 15, 2020 7:44 am

In Vodafone Premier League clashes next week will see Ba playing their rounds after their return from the OFC Champions League.

Ba have to play all their matches to level the rounds that other teams have played.

Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says round 6 of VPL will commence after Ba plays all its upcoming matches.

“Ba will play Lautoka on Wednesday the 18th then on Saturday they play Suva and this game will be rescheduled next Wednesday in Nadi and after they Navua then all the teams will be level so all the teams can resume playing.”

Pal adds all teams will resume matches from the 4th of next month.

