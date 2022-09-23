Ba Pro is a good team: Nasinu VP

The Nasinu Secondary School Under-18 side is bracing itself for an unpredictable Ba Provincial Freebird Institute team when they clash in the Vodafone Deans national quarter-finals.

Ba Pro is Western Zone champion while Nasinu was the runner-up from the Southern Zone.

Nasinu Vice-Principal Navitalai Waiwalu says this is the first time that Ba Pro is in the nationals, pushing traditional giants Cuvu College and Ratu Navula to fall short in the zone competition.

Waiwalu says this alone proves that they are dealing with a quality side.

“By looking at the West results, we can conclude that they’re very good teams, Natabua and Ba Pro especially the latter as they are the champion. The coaches and the team management are working hard to be able to match what Ba Pro will bring to the competition.”

The school Vice-Principal is also calling on old scholars and all Nazzec fans to turn up in number and cheer on the team.

The two teams meet on Saturday in the first semi-final at 10am.

You can watch all the U-18 quarter-finals live on FBC Sports.