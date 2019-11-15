Ba is our main rival: Lal

The Labasa soccer team knows taking on Ba in the Pillays Garments Champion versus Champion clash tomorrow will be a tough task.

But Coach Ronil Lal says Ba is their main rival in the field and as usual playing against them will not be an easy feat.

Lal says there are no new inclusions in the team as he is retaining the same team that played in the IDC last year.

The team has been training from December last year but not all team members have been attending.

Lal says some players are in Viti Levu and he hopes they will be able to join the team for a light run this afternoon in Suva.

Labasa plays Ba at 7pm tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park and their second match will be held on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.