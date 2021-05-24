Ba goalkeeper says they are in a must win match

Ba goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau says the side will need to up the ante when they go head to head with Nadroga this Saturday in the lone Digicel Premier League match.

Waqanicakau says this is a must win match for them as they are six points behind table leaders Lautoka who are on 19 points.

The two teams will also meet at Churchill Park, a neutral ground for them.

“We are looking forward to this game and the results of other games, so we are not looking back because the first round was not on our side. This second round here we are trying our best to give Nadroga a good run.”

Waqanicakau says despite their comfortable 3-nil win against Nadi last weekend, there were still a number of areas they will need to improve on.

The goalkeeper also says their match fitness have come under the microscope and this could be attributed to the 6 months of no football.

The Men in Black have been training at the Xavier College ground for the past few days, as the national team is currently occupying the Fiji Football Academy in Ba.

They take on Nadroga at 3pm.