Ba eye 22nd VPL title

The Ba football side like any other district team is coming into the Vodafone Premier League this season with an aim to win the title.

The Men in Black have won the national premier league 21 times and will be out to add another to its trophy shelf.

Going up against a champion like Labasa will not be easy.

Article continues after advertisement

However, with the inclusion of Tevita Koroi and Avinesh Waran Suwamy in the squad this year, Ba manager Ranvir Singh believes there is more depth in the team.

“Looking at both the players they are experienced players and they will add depth in our squad this season.”

Meanwhile, the VPL was scheduled to be held on Saturday but has been postponed to next week.

Two games will be played on Saturday with Labasa taking on Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Nadroga will meet Nadi will clash at Lawaqa Park at 5pm.

Two games will be played on Sunday at 3pm, Suva hosts Rewa at the ANZ Stadium while Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.