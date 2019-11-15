Ba aware of Nadi’s strength

The Ba Football side is well aware of Nadi’s strengths before they meet tomorrow in the Vodafone Premier League.

Former Ba striker Avinesh Suwamy who is now with Nadi will be facing his former team for the first time since he move to the Jetset town.

Ba manager Arvind Singh says they know Suwamy well and what he is capable of.

“Avinesh he is a former Ba player and he knows that he plays with the Ba boys and he knows how Ba is playing and so we need to be very cautious on Avinesh cause free kick and all that will be very dangerous for Ba but we will counter, we know how to counter”

This will be Ba’s first VPL match after returning from the After returning from the Oceania Football League last week, Ba plays their second match in the VPLodafone Premier League.

There will only be one Vodafone Premier League match this weekend with Ba taking on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba at 3pm tomorrow.